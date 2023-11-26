Will Jack Fowler compete on ‘The Challenge’ or ‘The Amazing Race?’ The future of the ‘Love Island Games’ winner, explained

Premiering on November 1 and concluding on November 21, the inaugural season of Love Island Games has come and gone, but what’s next for winners Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler?

For those who are unfamiliar with Love Island Games, the beloved competition series gives former contestants from international iterations of Love Island (from Love Island: USA to Love Island: UK to Love Island: Australia and beyond) “a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned the champions of Love Island Games. In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns like never before.”

As mentioned, despite powerhouses like Aurelia Lamprecht, Johnny Middlebrooks, Deb Chubb, and Callum Hole giving them a run for their money during the final duel, Justine and Jack were crowned the champions of Love Island Games, ultimately splitting a $100k cash prize in the end.

For those who need a bit of a refresher as to what the duo’s journey looked like on the hit competition show, Justine and Jack coupled up with one another on the first day in the villa (despite having different partners for the first challenge of the season, where Justine was partnered with Curtis Pritchard and Jack was partnered with Cely Vazquez) and remained faithful to one another since. The duo began to develop feelings for one another as their journey on the hit competition show progressed, making their overall partnership and teamwork significantly better than their opponents, ultimately leading to their victory.

With a strong social, strategic, and physical game, Justine and Jack were unstoppable throughout the inaugural season of Love Island Games. But is trying their luck on another beloved competition series in their future?

In an exclusive interview with The Messenger, Justine and Jack talked about whether or not they will be gracing our television screens yet again. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Photo via Peacock

In said interview, reporter Charlotte Walsh briefly discussed Justine’s experience on both The Challenge: USA and The Challenge: World Championship, prior to asking the duo a question that everyone has been wondering — “Would you guys ever consider going on The Challenge or The Amazing Race? What’s next for you both?”

“I keep telling him about The Challenge and have tried to convince him to do it, because I feel like as a competitor, I’ve seen him fired up. I feel like he would kill it,” Justine gushed, advocating for her partner to try his luck on The Challenge, just like she has in the past.

For those who are unfamiliar with what The Challenge entails, competitors from “around the globe” go up against each other in the show “while forming friendships, rivalries, and romances”, badass reality competitors from around the globe” and “face off in cutthroat challenges and brutal eliminations, with the chance to earn their share of a million-dollar prize.”

Former islanders like Johnny Middlebrooks, Curtis Pritchard, Cely Vazquez, Kyra Green, and more have competed in The Challenge in the past, as well as Justine, who placed third on The Challenge: USA and participated in The Challenge: World Championship the following summer. Given Jack’s competitive nature that fans of the Love Island franchise got to see on Love Island Games, we would love to watch him try to take home yet another win on a future season of The Challenge.

With The Challenge aside, The Amazing Race was also proposed, a show in which Justine and Jack could participate as a pair as the game show is about teams of two racing “around the world in competition with other teams.” Every team needs to strive hard to not be the last ones arriving at the end of each leg of the race in order to sidestep the risk of elimination. “Teams are progressively eliminated until three teams are left, and at that point, the team who arrives first in the final leg is awarded a large cash grand prize” — given Justin and Jack’s chemistry, we know the two lovebirds would dominate yet again!

Justine dished, “We do work so well together, so I feel like we would kill something like The Amazing Race or The Challenge or something, but he doesn’t really know what they are,” which is likely due to the fact that her partner is from the United Kingdom.

Admitting that he has no knowledge about The Amazing Race and that he has only heard of The Challenge through Justine, Jack exclaimed that he is “willing to learn.” Only time will tell what the future has in store for him.

To watch Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler’s journey on Love Island Games from start to finish, fans of the Love Island franchise can watch the entirety of the beloved competition series on Peacock now.