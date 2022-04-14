After three fiery seasons that have brought us everyone from Starfire and Deathstroke to Super Boy and Wonder Girl, the dark sorceress Jinx is one of the next characters set to appear in season four of DC’s Titans ⏤ and she’ll undoubtedly be stirring up some trouble for the Nightwing-led team of superheroes.

As reported by Deadline, Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) is slated to appear in the show’s fourth season as the recurring character. Additionally, Joseph Morgan (The Originals) will play the Church of Blood leader Sebastian Blood/Brother Blood and Franka Potente (Taboo) will play the dangerously faithful cult member May Bennett/Mother Mayhem.

Created by Marv Wolfman and Chuck Patton in Tales of the Teen Titans #56, Jinx is a character strongly associated with the Teen Titans throughout the decades. She’s an Indian sorceress with elemental abilities that she summons using the power of the earth. She can command the air, use energy blasts to do serious damage, cast illusion spells, and a whole host of other things that make her particularly lethal.

Jinx is imprisoned by S.T.A.R. Labs, but she escapes with the villainous group called the Fearsome Five, who break in to release her. She befriends fellow villains Mammoth and Gizmo and they wreak havoc on the Teen Titans throughout their multiple iterations.

Many are familiar with Jinx from the Teen Titans animated series, as she appeared in the first episode, “Final Exam.” She was one of the top graduates from the H.I.V.E. Academy with Gizmo, the bratty tech genius, and Mammoth, the beastly brute. Similar to her comic book origins, they fought the Teen Titans on multiple occasions throughout the seasons.

In season three, Brother Blood becomes the H.I.V.E. headmaster and they follow his orders. Jinx befriends Cyborg who, unbeknownst to her, is posing as the villain Stone, and she begins to reconsider her life of villainy. Instead of changing her ways, however, she leaves the academy and forms the H.I.V.E. Five with Gizmo, Mammoth, See-More, and Private H.I.V.E.

In DC’s Titans, Jinx is described as quick-witted, a criminal loner, and a master of dark magic who takes pleasure in manipulating others. There’s not much information in regards to the plot, but from the villains included in season four, it’s safe to say that the Church of Blood will play heavily in the season.

In the 2003 Teen Titans comics, Brother Blood is obsessed with Raven/Rachel Roth, the dark and powerful empath on the team, and the heroes have to put a stop to Blood’s ritual and his evil cult. Raven’s storyline took a backseat in season three of Titans, but she’ll likely get more screen time in season four.

It will be interesting to see if Jinx and Brother Blood will cross paths and team up to give the Titans more to worry about given their history, but that has yet to be determined.

Season four of Titans does not currently have a release date, but we’ll update you the moment one becomes available.