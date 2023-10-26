Will Joan Vassos return to ‘The Golden Bachelor’ to vie for the heart of Gerry Turner?

In episode three of the The Golden Bachelor, viewers lost an individual who could have been the frontrunner of the whole entire competition — the one and only Joan Vassos.

During the talent show group date in episode three, Joan delivered a tear-jerking poem, titled “I Hope I Don’t Vomit on Your Shoes,” garnering quite the reaction from The Golden Bachelor lead, Gerry Turner. Given the emotion that unleashed while delivering said poem, Joan earned herself a candlelit dinner with the Golden Bachelor himself — how romantic is that?

Connecting on an even deeper level during this oh-so special evening, things seemed to be smooth sailing between Joan and Gerry; their date with both a smooch and a rose.

Unfortunately, the connection between Joan and Gerry was severed when the Maryland native received a troubling text from home, ultimately revealing that her daughter was experiencing some complications 15 days postpartum. ​

”It wasn’t a normal, everyday delivery at all. Things go wrong. Even if everything went right, you need your mom. My family will always be first. Once you become a mom, you’re always a mom, even when your kids are older. Nothing is more important.”

After a gut-wrenching goodbye on the front porch of The Golden Bachelor mansion, Joan got in the car and returned home — however, was that the last we will see of her?

Keep scrolling to find out…

Will Joan Vassos return to The Golden Bachelor?

Photo via ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Shattering the hearts of The Golden Bachelor fans worldwide, it looks like Joan will not be returning to vie for the heart of Gerry Turner, despite the fact that the duo had quite a bit of chemistry during their one-on-one date.

After her exit, the 60-year-old took to Instagram on October 13 to seemingly announce that she has parted ways with Gerry since her exit, all while explaining the importance of being a mother — how sweet is that?

“My journey to find love took a detour this week as I traded the mansion for motherhood and headed home to be with my family. Family comes first, period. Once a mother, always a mother. I’ll always choose my kids first. Thank you for all of your outpouring love and support, for not only me but also my daughter – everyone is now healthy and happy! As for me and my journey to love… guess we will have to see where it takes me next. Until then, stay golden ✨✨🌹 #thegoldenbachelor #teamjoan“

As if that Instagram post was not confirmation enough, given that there are only six women left (Leslie Fhima, Theresa Nist, Faith Martin, Ellen Goltzer, Sandra Mason, and Susan Noles), Reality Steve has reassured viewers that Joan will not be returning to the competition.

In fact, the Bachelor Nation know-it-all has pinpointed Gerry’s final two women (neither of whom are Joan Vassos)…

While nothing is one hundred percent certain, Reality Steve has been able to confirm who the Indiana native’s final three women are, with all three of them receiving hometown dates. While it is all mere speculation, the word on the street is that Gerry will visit Benton City, Washington with 60-year-old Faith, Minneapolis, Minnesota with 64-year-old Leslie, and Shrewsbury, New Jersey with 69-year-old Theresa.

While all three dates are sure to be nothing short of spectacular, the first impression rose recipient, Faith Martin, will supposedly be packing her bags just short of the finale.

Beyond that moment, Reality Steve has been unable to confirm who steals Gerry’s heart in the end —Leslie Fhima, or Theresa Nist. We will just have to wait and see for ourselves!

Catch new episodes of The Golden Bachelor at 8pm ET/PT every Thursday on ABC to see how the rest of Gerry Turner’s journey to find love plays out (despite Joan Vassos being missing from the equation).

Who knows, perhaps she could be the first-ever Golden Bachelorette…