Will Lucas exit ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ after season 20? Why he needs to stick around

Season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy has featured Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) secret research project, a few dramatic relationships, and a spotlight on the current crop of interns. With a few cast members exiting in season 21, we get the sinking feeling that Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) might leave too.

Recommended Videos

While we can admit that no one can ever replace the first intern group of Meredith, George O’Malley (T.R. Knight), Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh), Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl), and Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), we’ve got a soft spot for Lucas. We’re curious about Lucas’s future on Grey’s Anatomy because in season 20, episode 9, “I Carry Your Heart,” Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) offers him a new internship. What’s going to happen to this popular character?

Is Lucas going to leave Grey’s Anatomy after season 20?

Screenshot via ABC

Lucas Adams is at a confusing crossroads in his life at the end of Grey’s Anatomy season 20. As of now, there is no confirmation that Lucas is leaving Grey’s Anatomy, and Niko Terho hasn’t said that he won’t star in season 21. While Jake Borelli’s Levi Schmitt won’t be at Grey Sloan much longer, we’ll likely know the truth about Lucas in the season 20 finale.

However, there’s no doubt that Lucas is dealing with a lot. After being told he has to do his intern year over a second time because he performed surgery on Sam Sutton (Sam Page), Maggie suggests that he take a cardio internship in Chicago. This would allow him to start over and learn a new specialty and would also ensure that he stays on track. He would be in his second year instead of repeating what he’s already done, which is definitely attractive. No one wants to be held back.

Niko Terho told TV Insider that Lucas isn’t sure what to do because “I think it is the legacy aspect. He really looked up to Derek and is now really forming this bond with Amelia. So it’s letting go of that idea of him following in his family’s footsteps and making these people proud who he respects and admires, which is a big thing.”

Why Lucas should stay after Grey’s Anatomy season 20

Screenshot via ABC

While there are plenty of characters to focus on in Grey’s Anatomy, there’s something special about Lucas that makes us hope he comes back for season 21.

First of all, it’s compelling watching his journey since Derek (Patrick Dempsey) was his uncle and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) is his aunt. As Niko Terho explained, Lucas is caught between the burden of his family and wanting to explore a new kind of surgery. While Derek and Amelia have always been so sure of themselves, Lucas is more careful. His Grey’s Anatomy season 20 arc is all about him discovering more about himself, and it would be great to see him continue to learn new things next season.

Lucas’s choice to operate on Sam when his superiors aren’t there also proves why the character needs to say after Grey’s Anatomy season 20. He feels that his job is to be there for people and save their lives no matter what. While all the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital would say they agree, they can get caught up in rules and regulations. Lucas has passion, which is needed at the hospital.

We also can’t let go of the Lucas/Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd) love story. They’ve had more than a few bumps along the way, but they clearly care about each other. It would be too bad if their potential relationship ended just because Lucas was moving away. If Lucas doesn’t leave Grey’s Anatomy, maybe he can explore cardio surgery at Grey Sloan. But if he does choose to leave because he doesn’t want to be a first-year intern again, let’s hope we see him again… and that he and Simone could actually make a long-distance relationship work.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more