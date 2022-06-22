The most highly-anticipated Star Wars series to date, Obi-Wan Kenobi is finally here and fans can fully take in the brand new story from a galaxy far, far away featuring characters both familiar and new.

For many years, fans were asking to see Ewan McGregor back in the role of Obi-Wan, whether it be in a movie or a show, and it wasn’t just one prequel trilogy star making his return, but multiple.

Obi-Wan Kenobi ran for six episodes and unpacked a lot of Star Wars lore, and now that season one has reached its end, you may be wondering if we’re getting any more of the story.

Will Obi-Wan Kenobi get a second season?

Image via Lucasfilm

At the time of this writing, it does not look like Obi-Wan Kenobi will be getting a second season. Still, there is hope.

Now that the show’s run has completed, the six-episode season has done a great job of tying off loose threads with very few left open. That said, it is possible that characters from Obi-Wan could show up in other Star Wars spin-offs. Reva, for one, would be a hot contender given her arc and situation at the end of the show, but it’s not clear that the Obi-Wan story will be touched again.

Another clue that we won’t be getting any more from the show is that it was advertised as a limited series. This typically means that the show won’t get any further episodes; however, in the past, Disney Plus has decided to move forward with new episodes of other shows, so the same could theoretically happen for Obi-Wan (especially since the show has been the biggest TV hit for Disney Plus so far and members of the cast do seem on board to make their returns should the opportunity arise.)

Speaking to Radiotimes, Hayden Christensen, who plays Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader in the show, shared that he would be down to return for more. He said that should Obi-Wan Kenobi get a second season, he’d love to appear in it.

“Well, it was definitely conceived as a standalone story. But I would love to continue with this character. You know, I think there’s certainly more there to explore and I would be so excited to get to do so.”

Similarly, the show’s titular star Ewan McGregor told GQ that he’d also love to come back and play Obi-Wan once again in a second season of the show. “I really hope we do another,” the actor said. “If I could do one of these every now and again – I’d just be happy about it.”

With this much support for a second season coming from the cast, crew, and fans, it seems very likely that Disney would give another season of Obi-Wan the green light to quench the communal thirst for more. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but for now, it was a pleasure to see the character back on the screen and get more of the story in between trilogies.