Will Scott Peterson be released from jail? Where is he now?

In 2002 Scott Peterson was one of the most hated people in the country, accused of murdering his wife and unborn child. Yet after the trial, his name seemed to disappear from the headlines, which left many wondering, whatever happened to him?

Scott Peterson is understandably a name and true crime case many would rather forget, as his heinous acts still send shockwaves through the country. The nightmare began when Scott’s 27-year-old pregnant wife Laci Peterson and their unborn child, Connor went missing on Christmas Eve 2002.

The close-knit community of Modesto, California was shocked, and an extensive search was quickly underway. Yet the true culprit was closer to home than anyone could have believed. In fact, he was hiding where no one thought to look, in plain sight. Laci’s husband Scott Peterson was found to be responsible for the disappearances and murders of his pregnant wife and unborn child.

What did Scott Peterson do?

Image via Hulu

Peterson aroused suspicion early on the disappearance, despite the pair being described by friends and family as “the perfect couple.” He didn’t participate in media interviews, appeared distracted at the candlelight vigil, and didn’t appear to investigators to be particularly concerned about his missing wife and unborn baby. The holiday season came and went, and still, Laci and Connor were not found. However, the reason for Peterson’s distraction would become apparent. A young, single mother named Amber Frey came forward and revealed her relationship with him.

Frey had no idea any of this was going on and it was even revealed that Peterson had even been on the phone with her during Laci’s candlelight vigil. Frey’s appearance gave investigators a motive and, with new information in hand, they dove into the investigation around Scott’s whereabouts. At the time of the disappearance on Christmas Eve, he claimed to be fishing. When Laci and Connor’s bodies were found in the bay, near where Peterson had claimed to be, things became crystal clear. Scott Peterson was responsible for the murder of his wife and unborn son.

Where is Scott Peterson now?

Photo by Fred Larson-Pool/Getty Images

Scott Peterson was convicted on Nov. 2, 2004 of two counts of murder, a charge of first-degree murder with special circumstances for killing Laci, and second-degree murder for killing their unborn baby. He was sentenced in December of the same year, receiving the death penalty.

In 2022 he was given a reprieve when an appeal overturned the death penalty sentencing. Peterson, now 50, was moved off death row in San Quentin prison in San Francisco, California to Mule Prison in Sacramento.

The appeal argued that several of the jurors were “improperly dismissed” due to their disagreement with the death penalty. It also examined some of the other jurors who had appeared to be untruthful during jury selection.

Will Scott Peterson be released from jail?

Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images

While Peterson’s death sentence may have been overturned, his appeal for a new trial was denied. His sentence remains life in prison without the possibility of parole and he will carry out that sentence in Mule Prison. He has not been granted a new trial and has exhausted his appeals at this time, meaning this may truly be the end of the road for Scott Peterson.

While Scott Peterson is a name many would rather forget, the memory of his wife Laci has endured. Laci’s friends and family continue to seek justice for Laci and other women of violent crimes. They were influential in getting “Laci and Connor’s Law” enacted and continue to support its inclusion in all of the states.