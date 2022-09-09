Will ‘The Crown’ cover Queen Elizabeth II’s death in future seasons?

The world has been rocked by the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with the passing of the long-lasting monarch bringing an end to one of the most notable regal reigns in history. These days, you don’t even need to be an expert in modern British history to know the ins and outs of the late Queen’s time on the throne thanks to Netflix’s hit royal drama, The Crown.

Across its four acclaimed season to date, the series, which began in 2016, has detailed the early period of the Queen’s reign as well as her middle years, with actresses Claire Foy and Olivia Colman playing the role. When The Crown returns to our screens later this year for its fifth season, Imelda Staunton will take over the part as the show moves into the autumn years of Her Majesty’s life.

Given this, it’s worth clearing up whether The Crown will actually address the death of the Queen before it concludes with its already-confirmed sixth season. Here’s what we know.

Will The Crown address the death of Queen Elizabeth II?

Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

As has been confirmed by creator Peter Morgan, The Crown will take a break from shooting season six in order to honor the Queen. This is actually a procedure they already had in place in the event of her demise. That’s how the production is going to handle her passing from a behind-the-scenes standpoint, but do we know whether they have plans to depict the sad event in the show itself?

From what we understand about seasons five and six, we can safely say that The Crown will not portray the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The reason why we can be almost 100 percent certain about this is because it’s previously been confirmed that the series will only continue up until the period of the early 2000s. Season five will cover the late 1980s and early 1990s while the sixth and final run documents the late ’90s and the first few years of the next millennium.

The show’s creators have maintained before that we would likewise not see any portrayal of the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as they only met in the 2010s. While no formal explanation for this has been given, it’s possible the Royal Family objects to more recent incidents in their lives being depicted on screen so soon.

The Crown will nevertheless still stand as the most comprehensive adaptation of the Queen’s record-breaking reign by the time it wraps up its six-season run. Season five is due on Netflix sometime this November.