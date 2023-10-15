Will there be a ‘Golden Bachelor In Paradise?’ Bachelor Nation’s Wells Adams spills his grand plans for the soon-to-be hit show

If you are anything like us, your Thursday nights just got soooo much better now that The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise air back-to-back on ABC.

With the respective shows being so different from one another yet remaining within the same franchise, fans of Bachelor Nation had a brilliant idea to connect the two with a never-been-seen-before series: Golden Bachelor In Paradise.

For those who are unfamiliar, Bachelor In Paradise brings together fan-favorites from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette in a Love Island-esque format, giving said Bachelors and Bachelorettes a second (… or third… or fourth) chance at finding love.

Individuals will couple up with each other rose ceremony after rose ceremony, however, with an uneven number of men and women at all times, those left without a partner will be eliminated. In the end, the remaining couples can decide what they want to do moving forward: break up, pursue a relationship beyond the villa, or even get engaged on the show.

With some of Bachelor Nation’s most iconic couples stemming from Bachelor In Paradise — including Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour, Caelynn-Miller Keyes and Dean Unglert, and more — Bachelor In Paradise has proven time and time again that it has the power to create everlasting love, and the ladies of The Golden Bachelor deserve exactly that.

While a few more seasons of The Golden Bachelor (and The Golden Bachelorette) would need to take place in order for this show to be feasible, fans of The Bachelor franchise — as well as members of Bachelor Nation themselves — have already started to discuss what exactly Golden Bachelor In Paradise would entail.

Longtime Bachelor In Paradise bartender Wells Adams has admitted to “having a vision of what Golden Bachelor in Paradise needs to look like,” sharing all of his oh-so creative ideas in an exclusive interview with Parade – and some of them are just too good!

Where would Golden Bachelor in Paradise take place?

Photo via ABC/Craig Sjodin

While the original version of the series has taken place at the Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita since the very beginning, Adams believes that Golden Bachelor In Paradise should shy away from the shores of Mexico and move to a different location – as not everyone wants to see their favorite senior citizens running around in bikinis!

“It needs to happen in Florida or in Scottsdale or in Palm Springs. It needs to be way too hot,” the 39-year-old spilled. “We need to be filming it there, preferably in an older age home or a La Quinta situation where everyone needs to be riding around in golf carts.”

A setting like we saw during season 16 of The Bachelorette (which took place at La Quinta Resort & Club due to the COVID-19 pandemic) sounds perfect for the Golden Bachelors and Bachelorettes to reside for the summer.

What would the dates on Golden Bachelor in Paradise consist of?

Photo via ABC/John Fleenor

We have seen some extravagant dates on this season of Bachelor In Paradise so far, from horseback riding to dance parties and beyond, but Adams thinks that having the activities be geared toward senior citizens would be the best bet for Golden Bachelor In Paradise.

“We need to be having one-on-one dates at a shuffle board court. We’d have two-on-ones or group dates at the bingo, [and] the bingo winner gets more time with whoever is hosting the date,” he suggested.

“There needs to be some sort of paddle board tournament that has a lot of weight or stakes to it,” the California native continued, before diving into how even the dinner dates would change for Golden Bachelor In Paradise.

“I feel very strongly about this — every romantic dinner needs to start with the sun still up, [and] be an early bird special at 4:30 in the afternoon at Golden Corral. If you don’t get a rose, you have to leave in a golf cart,” the Bachelor In Paradise bartender joked, even though this date sounds like an absolute home run – no pun intended, but the Golden Bachelors and Bachelorettes would eat this up!

What would the hopefuls on Golden Bachelor in Paradise drink?

Photo via ABC/John Fleenor

“I need to be there of course making drinks,” Adams added, which makes sense given that he has been the bartender of Bachelor In Paradise since 2017.

He then proceeded to share that he would not be making ordinary Paradise-themed drinks on Golden Bachelor In Paradise, such as Margaritas, Mai Tais, and Pina Coladas, but instead some more grown-up beverages.

“I like to think that the seniors are a little bit more sophisticated so I think I’d be making a lot more Martinis, maybe some Old-Fashioneds, maybe some Manhattans, maybe some Scotch,” Adams shared, before adding that he will be making “probably a lot of coffee” as well (to keep the senior citizens up for the rose ceremonies, of course).

“There needs to be a regular bar but I also need to have Mylanta and Tums just in case for the cast,” the Bachelor Nation member concluded, and we could not agree more.

Until Golden Bachelor In Paradise graces our screens (fingers crossed), fans of The Bachelor franchise can catch new episodes of The Golden Bachelor at 8pm ET/PT, as well as new episodes of Bachelor In Paradise at 9pm ET/PT every Thursday on ABC. You will not want to miss them!