Will there be a ‘House Of Ninjas’ season 2?

It’s only been a few days since the premiere of Netflix’s new Japanese action series House Of Ninjas, and fans are already clamouring for a second helping. Dropping its debut season on Feb. 15, 2024, the eight-episode run treated audiences to espionage subplots, formerly retired mercenaries and breakout moments for cast members like Kento Kaku and Riho Yoshioka.

Created by Dave Young — whose credits also include 2014’s Man from Reno — House Of Ninjas’ first season introduced us to a family of former ninjas who are forced to return to the field as a clan threatens Japan. While some are still reeling from the sheer level of sword-wielding and martial arts, others are simply wondering whether Netflix will satiate our bloodlust with a second season. Here’s what we know.

Will there be ‘House Of Ninjas’ season 2?

At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to reveal whether House Of Ninjas has been greenlit for a second season. However, it is still early days in terms of season one’s release, so it’s likely Netflix will allow a little more time for people to jump on the spy-thriller train before making any official announcements.

If Netflix were to base a season two greenlight on viewership, House Of Ninjas would tick the box. The series appeared within the streamer’s top ten most-watched shows within the week of its release, beating out the likes of Griselda and American Nightmare to place seventh in the US. At the time of writing, House Of Ninjas is the second most-watched series on Netflix Australia.

Image via Netflix

A sophomore outing of House Of Ninjas might also be based on critical acclaim. The series was praised by a variety of outlets and boasts a 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. That makes the fate of a second season seem more promising, especially combined with the fact that Netflix has renewed its fellow Japanese shows like Alice in Borderland and Blue Eye Samurai for sophomore installments.

Perhaps the most pressing factor irking fans about a second season is the narrative plot points that remain unresolved from House Of Ninjas’ debut run. We’ve yet to see the impact that Gaku’s betrayal had on the Tawara family, nor has the relationship between Karen and Haru been fully explored. The fate of the Fuma clan and indeed the Japanese Constitution likewise remains up in the air.

Here’s hoping that House Of Ninjas — which wasn’t billed as a limited series — can explore all of these threads and more in a second season.