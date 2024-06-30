Will there be ‘Gangs of Galicia’ season 2?

Spanish productions have been booming in the Netflix library since Money Heist and Narcos took over its subscribers. But there’s a new player in town now — Gangs of Galicia. Fans are smitten, of course, but will they see more of it anytime soon?

Thanks to their quality content, foreign language productions have gained a respectable nod from subscribers of the streaming juggernaut in recent years. It has become a hub for streaming the best foreign-language films and shows, gaining notoriety for talented minds overseas. And if you have a keen eye, Spanish thrillers have exceptionally stood out (watch The Secret in Their Eyes or Marshland before you disagree).

If you keep tabs on all the new content hitting the platform, you should have at least heard (or better, already watched) the latest crime thriller, Gangs of Galicia. For a little background, the series comes from the brilliant mind of Spanish writer and creator Jorge Guerricaechevarría with direction from the talented Roger Gual.

Gangs of Galicia premiered on Netflix on June 21, 2024, and was met with positive reviews from fans and critics all around the world. It combines crime, drama, and thriller elements, setting it all against the picturesque backdrop of Galicia’s coastal region​. Our main characters are Ana González, a lawyer from Madrid who recently settled in Cambados, and Daniel Padín, son of imprisoned drug kingpin José Padín.

What is Gangs of Galicia season 1 about?

Gangs of Galicia season 1 took fans to the dangerous underworld of Galicia and navigated a world of crime, betrayal, and complex relationships. The series begins with Ana moving to the little hamlet of Cambados following her father Silva’s unexplained death. After researching his past, Ana learns that her father had involvement in the drug cartel that the Padín family controlled.

Following the discovery that Silva used to be a partner of well-known drug dealer José Padín, Ana suspects that he might be behind her father’s death. She then chooses to take revenge against him and infiltrates the Padín gang. In her cunning ploy, she becomes involved with Daniel Padín, José’s son, who now runs the family’s illicit business while José maintains his influence from behind bars.

The plot unfolds its twist as Ana soon falls in love with Daniel instead, while her involvement with the Padín gang grows deeper as she tries to gather evidence against José. Her mission is complicated as the season ends with Daniel in jail after the police put a halt on his drug operations and Ana is pregnant with Daniel’s child.

Will there be Gangs of Galicia season 2?

Whether or not we will see Ana and Daniel back on screen to finish their love story is in the hands of the Netflix executives. However, so far, there have been no official announcements confirming or canceling Gangs of Galicia season 2, but the series’ lead star Clara Lago has expressed optimism about the show’s future.

In an interview with Sensa Cine, Lago jokingly said that she has already signed 17 seasons of Gangs of Galicia.

“I have signed 17 seasons already. I have really enjoyed working with Tamar. It gave me a great boost when they finally confirmed that it was going to be him. In the end, it is a complicated series, they are complicated characters and, although it is very choral.”

The chemistry between Tamar Novas, who plays Daniel, and Clara, who plays Ana is being greatly liked by audiences. And going by her words, the two enjoyed their on-screen journey together. So, yes, even though the actress did not confirm a season 2 either, she sounds hopeful about it.

“That is a question for Netflix. For our part, it will depend on things that escape us. I can only wish for it and it would also be a sign that it has been liked a lot.”

So, while it’s tiring to wait for official news confirming season 2, the inevitable announcement is probably coming sooner or later. Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger with rising action at its peak, and for now, we are going to consider it as a sign that the series will be continued as long as the audience response is good.

