For two seasons, fans have enjoyed the exploits of New York City’s high society circa 1882 in The Gilded Age, Max’s lavish period series starring Carrie Coon and Louisa Jacobson. The show’s first two instalments, which aired in 2022 and 2023, respectively, were largely met with critical acclaim upon their release, though fans have yet to see the exact fate of the characters and stories as the season two finale is set to arrive on December 12, 2023.

While season one of The Gilded Age masterfully introduced us to the series’ core personalities and their salacious lives, the second instalment broadened the ensemble cast and juggled more storylines, offering a peek into the lives of staff, the intrigue of class warfare and the struggles of society’s upper echelons (you know, rich people problems).

Eager to satiate their lust for opulent corsets, slow waltzes, and the icon that is Christine Baranski, audiences have been speculating about how creator and writer Julian Fellowes might extend upon the lives of Russell and van Rhijn-Brook families into the future. So here’s what we know about a potential third season of The Gilded Age.

Will there be The Gilded Age season 3?

As of December, 2023, there has been no confirmation that a third season of The Gilded Age is upon us. While the current non-renewal might give some pause for longtime fans of the series, it’s not yet a cause for despair; the 2023 Hollywood strikes may have delayed Max’s plans to announce the continuation of The Gilded Age, and it’s worth noting that the second season was renewed only after season one had finished airing.

Speaking on the fate of some of the network’s most popular titles during a 2023 interview, Max executive Francesca Orsi said showrunners have to bear in mind the cost, critical response, viewership, and buzzworthinesd of shows like The Gilded Age when deciding whether to renew. “We have to play everything out and see how well they do,” Orsi said.

While Max might be keeping mum on hard-set plans for season three, the creatives behind The Gilded Age have shared their eagerness to continue the series. One of The Gilded Age’s writers, Sonja Warfield, said that the show’s basis in history means that many more plot points could be explored for a third season, while producer David Crockett said that there are “emails flying back and forth” in terms of potential storylines and historical moments.

It’s worth noting that while some Max shows, like Winning Time and The Idol, were cancelled in 2023, loads more were given the greenlight for future seasons. The continuation of Max’s flagship series like The White Lotus and Euphoria for a third season gives some hope for The Gilded Age’s future.