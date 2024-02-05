Will there be ‘The Law According to Lidia Poet’ season 2?

Trailblazing lawyer (and bonafide style icon) Lidia Poët set audiences aflutter last year with The Law According to Lidia Poët, an Italian drama series that premiered on Netflix to widespread acclaim. The television show, created by Guido Iuculano and Davide Orsini and based on the rise of Italy’s first-ever female lawyer in the 19th century, made a star out of lead actress Matilda De Angelis and warmed hearts with its message of empowerment and stunning set design.

So feverish was the reaction to Lidia Poët, and indeed the true story of the eponymous character, that fans have been wondering about its status ever since it premiered in February 2023. Now, a year on from an impressive six-episode debut, the question on everyone’s lips is: will there be a second season of The Law According to Lidia Poët? Read on for what we know.

Will there be Lidia Poet season 2?

Netflix has confirmed that a second season of The Law According to Lidia Poët is officially in the works, though on a reduced budget. Production on the sophomore outing began in June 2023, with filming taking place in both the Italian city of Turin and in Greenland. Iuculano and Orsini wrote the entirety of season 2, with De Angelis confirmed to reprise her role alongside fellow returning castmates Pier Luigi Pasino (as Lidia’s brother, Enrico Poët), Sara Lazzaro (as Enrico’s wife, Teresa Barberis) and Dario Aita as Andrea Caracciolo.

As for what fans can expect in terms of plot, Netflix’s official synopsis outlines Lidia’s quest to change the law prohibiting women from becoming lawyers, and her encouragement of Enrico to pursue politics. The synopsis makes mention of the various cases Lidia is set to work on in season 2, including a secret investigation that brings her closer to Jacopo Barberis (portrayed by Eduardo Scarpetta), the journalist with whom she shares a romantic chemistry.

Also entering the fold in season 2 is the new King’s Attorney, Fourneau (played by Gianmarco Saurino), who puts roadblocks in the pursuit of Lidia’s dreams despite treating her like an equal. These details might be exciting for fans, but we don’t yet know the official release date for season 2 of The Law According to Lidia Poët. Netflix has only offered the vague “coming soon,” though we can guess based on filming and production schedules that the sophomore installment will arrive sometime in 2024.

Season 1 of The Law According to Lidia Poët is available to stream now on Netflix.