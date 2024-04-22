Will there be ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ season 2?

AMC’s The Walking Dead wrapped up with 2022’s season 11, but the franchise is far from over. One of the best spinoffs is Negan and Maggie’s adventures in The Walking Dead: Dead City. But will it ever get a second season? Spoilers for season 1 follow.

According to AMC, Dead City was the most-watched series ever on the AMC+ platform during its run. And in July 2023, the network announced plans to move forward with season 2. “There’s still unfinished business in the Big Apple,” AMC wrote in the reveal.

With that, production was underway. Although there’s been no indication of a release date, online speculation points to the spring or summer of 2025 as a feasible timeline. Morgan and Cohan will lead the cast, which includes Zeljko Ivanek, Mahina Napolean, Gaius Charles, Logan Kim, and Lisa Emery. And, according to Deadline, another big-name actor is joining The Walking Dead universe via Dead City. Kim Coates of Sons of Anarchy fame has signed on for season 2 as Bruegel, “the leader of one of the fiercest gangs in New York City who is more manipulative and intelligent than we might have assumed,” the outlet reported.

Minus a brief hiatus, Cohan has remained a fixture of The Walking Dead since 2011 while Morgan emerged during the season 6 finale in 2016.

The season 2 plot

Brace yourself, here are some spoilers for season 1.

Maggie and Negan have a long-storied history that began with the latter bashing her husband’s head in with a baseball bat. To say their relationship is tumultuous is an understatement. However, through the whirlwind of existing in a zombie-apocalyptic world, Negan and Maggie seemed on decent terms when The Walking Dead ended.

However, that wasn’t the case on Maggie’s end as Dead City’s first season was built on a twist involving her betraying Negan by essentially trading his life. She recruited an on-the-run Negan to help rescue her son Herschel (Kim), who had been captured by The Croat (Ivanek). Feeling indebted to the widow, Negan followed her through Manhattan searching for the crazed man who used to work for him at The Sanctuary.

Filled with classic tropes and fun character moments, Negan and Maggie ultimately duked it out after the former realized what The Croat wanted all along — him. Maggie delivered Negan to The Croat in exchange for her son, and the season closed with The Croat’s boss, The Dama (Emery), recruiting Negan as the group’s frontman.

Season 2 will likely begin where things left off — Negan is tasked with bringing together New York-based groups while Maggie deals with the moral conflict of her decision-making.

