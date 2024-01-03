Will there be ‘What If…?’ season 3?

It might not be as flashy or attention-grabbing as Marvel’s movies and live-action TV shows, but What If…? has quietly become the backbone of the MCU’s entire Multiverse Saga.

While the rest of Phases Four and Five have yet to properly dive into the potential of the multiverse as much as fans would like (though the upcoming Deadpool 3 will no doubt change that), the animated anthology series introduces a whole new universe (or vast, new reality, to use the Watcher’s preferred terminology) each and every episode. There have been 18 of them, in fact, across the show’s two seasons so far.

But was season 2, which dropped daily over the Christmas 2023 season, the final run for the series? Or could it be the first Marvel Studios series to reach three seasons?

Has What If…? season 3 already been confirmed?

There are so many question marks about Marvel’s future right now — who’s going to replace Jonathan Majors’ Kang? What’s going to happen with The Kang Dynasty? Will Deadpool 3 manage to save the MCU single-handed? — so it’s a relief that we can give a straight answer about what’s the deal with What If…?

The good news is that, yes, there will definitely be a What If…? season 3. Following the release of the season 2 finale on Dec. 30, Marvel unleashed a sneak peek at one of the episodes of the third run, which takes the form of a chunky clip teasing a road movie-style story built around an unlikely friendship between the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Red Guardian (David Harbour).

It would’ve been extra fun if this sneak peek had been included at the end of the season 2 finale itself, so that Disney Plus viewers could be made aware of the existence of season 3, but hey, beggars can’t be choosers. What this clip does tell us is that work on the new episodes must be pretty far along, so with any luck season 3 could hit streaming in about a year’s time, perhaps even before 2024 is out.