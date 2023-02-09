Will we meet Dina in season one of ‘The Last of Us?’

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for The Last of Us: Part II.

HBO hit series The Last of Us doesn’t fail to impress the fans with its grim storylines and countless misadventures in a post-apocalyptic setup. The action-adventure game of 2013, developed by Naughty Dog, was adapted into a series in January 2023 starring some of the prominent characters from the game. Two of the significant characters from the first part of the game, who also appear as the show’s primary characters are Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey).

The audience was also treated to intriguing storylines that deviated from the show’s source — Bill and Frank’s soul-wrenching love story being one of them. While the series has occasionally exercised agencies in tweaking certain plotlines to cater to the viewers’ interests, it is yet to be confirmed moving forward whether the show will further adapt popular characters and storylines from the game.

Speculations are being made regarding Abby Anderson’s debut in the second season. Abby is one of the controversial characters in The Last of Us: Part II who becomes Ellie’s primary enemy after killing Joel.

Their bloody confrontations constitute the game’s central theme, which will potentially be a fan-favorite storyline in case the character Abby makes an appearance. However, there’s one more character whose possible presence has been widely speculated and discussed.

This is none other than Dina, who in the game is Ellie’s love interest and partner. In the game, both are in a committed relationship as Dina can be seen frequently assisting and accompanying Ellie in her quest to find Abby. Some might say she was more invested in their relationship than Ellie, who could mostly be found attempting to hunt down Abby.

Toward the end of the game, we find Dina almost killed by Abby before Ellie steps onto the scene and saves Dina. They retire to a farm in Jackson and devote their time to raising Dina’s child J.J., who was the offspring of her relationship with Jesse prior to Ellie. However, Ellie wasn’t done here and a thirst for revenge made her leave Dina and proceed with her mission to find Abby.

After returning, she found Dina gone with her son. It is unknown whether she died or simply chose to leave Ellie. However, the popular theory suggests that Ellie’s obsession with Abby and prioritizing revenge over their relationship led Dina to make the decision of leaving Ellie.

While Dina is quite a significant character in the game, it’s uncertain whether her character would appear in the series. Nothing has been announced by the showrunners yet and no actor has been suggested for the role. Nonetheless, if there is a decision to cast the character in the series, then we will get to meet her in the second season, which would cover the major events of The Last of Us: Part II.

While the viewers are well-acquainted with Ellie’s playful and headstrong personality by now, Dina’s caring attitude, commitment to her family, and capability to make tough decisions would make a great addition to the story.