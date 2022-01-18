Willem Dafoe to make ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut with Katy Perry

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Willem Dafoe will make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut this month, with pop star Katy Perry as musical guest.

The Saturday Night Live official Twitter account today confirmed its host and musical guest for the Jan 29th show, with Spider-Man star Willem Dafoe to make his hosting debut on next week’s show. The musical guest has been confirmed as Katy Perry who will be making her fourth appearance.

Willem Dafoe has seen a resurgence lately on the internet, with the character actor’s return as Green Goblin for Spider-Man: No Way Home shooting him back into the spotlight 20 years after he originally portrayed the role. Dafoe received high amounts of praise for his return to the role, as he truly made the Green Goblin terrifying again on-screen.

Katy Perry, though having not released an album since 2020’s Smile, very recently wrapped up the premiere leg of her first-ever Las Vegas residency, ‘Play’. She shared her excitement at her latest appearance on the show on her Twitter account.

Live from New York, it’s 🍄PLAY🍄 Can’t wait to bring my slice of Sin City to the Big Apple🍎 (and ur 📺) @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/6BCJDsmWtd — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 18, 2022

The much-anticipated show will air on January 29 on NBC.