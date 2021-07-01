Wipeout’s Suicide Squad Special To Air On TBS August 1

The cast of The Suicide Squad will be taking on a whole new kind of challenge when they appear on a special episode of TBS’s Wipeout airing on August 1.

In a promo for the episode, John Cena, who has hosted the current 2021 reboot of the popular gameshow, can be seen in his Peacemaker outfit from the film alongside co-host Nicole Byer. The pair are joined by The Suicide Squad director James Gunn, among other cast members, who will look to share advice to participants during the episode.

Wipeout’s Suicide Squad special is an hour-long and will air at 9 pm ET on August 1. We can’t think of anyone more qualified to coach the contestants through the grueling Wipeout obstacle course than The Suicide Squad themselves.

The episode will air on TBS on August 1, just five days prior to The Suicide Squad launching in theaters and on HBO Max. This special episode will be a part of TNet’s Summer with your Squad weekend programming that will see film stars from a range of iconic movies make guest appearances across channels within the network.

With not long now to go until the launch of The Suicide Squad, there’s sure to be plenty more promotional content to come over the next month.