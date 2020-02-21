The Witcher Adds Seven New Cast Members For Season 2

While the wait is far, far from over, fans eagerly awaiting the arrival of The Witcher season 2 recently received some spectacular news.

Making the announcement earlier this week with an adorable image featuring himself and the noble steed that ‘plays’ Geralt’s horse Roach in the hit show, Henry Cavill confirmed that filming on season 2 is officially underway. Production is to take place primarily in the UK (we’ve already seen some of the potential locations that Geralt and co. will be visiting) and, it’s emerged, will feature an expanded cast.

As reported by Deadline, in fact, seven new cast members have already been confirmed for the series’ return next year, many of which TV junkies will immediately recognize. Best known for his performance as Tormund Giantsbane in HBO’s Game of Thrones, Kristofer Hivju will play Nivellen, while Peaky Blinders‘ Paul Bullion will take on the role of Lambert. The full list of newcomers, as well as their characters, can be found below:

Yasen Atour as Coen

Agnes Bjorn as Vareena

Paul Bullion as Lambert

Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel

Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia

Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen

Mecia Simson as Francesca

Sadly, one name still missing from the list of credit additions is Mark Hamill. We learned recently that the actor, best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy and its sequels, has been offered the role of Vesemir in the upcoming season, though it ultimately remains to be seen whether or not he takes the part.

Considering the overwhelming support for such a pairing though, we, along with every other fan of The Witcher, hope to hear of his addition to an already impressive cast in the near future. Stay tuned for more.