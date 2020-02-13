With the controversial last season of Game of Thrones now a distant memory, there’s been a pretty big gap in the schedule when it comes to big budget fantasy television. Or at least, there was, until Netflix brought us The Witcher.

Arriving late last year and adapting Andrzej Sapkowski’s classic fantasy books, the series proved to be a massive success for the streaming service. It’s currently their highest-rated original show and season 2 is already in production. Plot details remain scarce, of course, but one thing that seems pretty certain is that Netflix will be introducing a number of key characters from the books who we’ve still yet to see on screen and one of those will be Vesemir.

Indeed, the fan favorite has been someone folks have been asking to have in the show ever since season 1 wrapped and the internet has seemingly decided on the best person to play the role, too: Mark Hamill. Better yet is that it appears as if Netflix is on board with the idea, as We Got This Covered has been given an official production document by our sources – the same ones who told us Transformers was being rebooted last year and Aladdin 2 was in the works back in the summer – that clearly states the Star Wars legend has been offered the part.

Does that mean he’ll accept? Not necessarily, but we can at least confirm that Netflix has made a formal offer and presumably, the ball is now in Hamill’s court. Of course, as with everyone else, we’d love to see this happen, but until the streaming site makes an official announcement, we’ll refrain from getting too excited.

In any case, even if this doesn’t work out, there’s still a lot to look forward to in The Witcher season 2, with promises of more thrilling action, intriguing storylines and fun-filled fantasy having been promised to us by the showrunners. And at this point, we can only hope it all includes Mark Hamill as Vesemir.