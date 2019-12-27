The Witcher Author Loves Henry Cavill’s Performance In The Netflix Series

In case you hadn’t heard, there’s a new fantasy series filled with magic, dragons and intrigue on the block. Love or hate how it ended, there’s no denying that Game of Thrones‘ conclusion earlier this year left a massive hole behind to be filled and now, no more than a matter of months later, it seems as if The Witcher is more than ready to fill that void.

Since its debut last week, Netflix’s series has attracted acclaim from critics and fans alike, and while the show is far from perfect, there’s an overwhelming amount to love in the adaptation. From beautifully choreographed fight sequences to some fantastic world-building, The Witcher is also backed by a stellar cast fronted by none other than Superman actor Henry Cavill.

And, as it turns out, author of the original Witcher books, Andrzej Sapkowski, is just as smitten with Cavill’s performance as the rest of us.

In an interview with People, Sapkowski said: “He’s [Cavill] a real professional,” adding “just as Viggo Mortensen gave his face to Aragorn [in The Lord of the Rings], so Henry gave his face to Geralt – and it shall be forever so.” High praise indeed, then, and Cavill – a Witcher fan himself – will undoubtedly be ecstatic to receive approval from none other than Geralt’s creator.

The entire eight-episode first season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to watch now, though we recommend abstaining from a binge-watching session, or else you’ll be waiting a mighty long time for season 2. The streaming site has confirmed that while a second installment is already in the works, it isn’t due to arrive until 2021. More than enough time for multiple rewatches, at least.

Tell us, though, have you already polished off season 1 of The Witcher? If so, let us know what you thought of it in the usual place below!