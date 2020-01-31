The Witcher EP Says Season 2 Will Address The Show’s Biggest Criticism

The fact that Netflix’s The Witcher has so far received high acclaim and grown to be overwhelmingly popular doesn’t necessarily mean that the first season was flawless. But given how showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich and her team acknowledge their mistakes and listen to criticism, we can expect a much better series in the coming years.

Though in hindsight, TV shows generally tend to get better with their second seasons as creators learn from their mistakes and have a better grip on things that pose a challenge in the development process. And truth be told, the first season of The Witcher, while absolutely accomplished in most of what it sets out to do, stumbles in some places. For instance, many fans were put off by the confusing timeline of the events, and Hissrich has promised that this issue will be fixed in the future.

One complaint, in particular, has haunted the design team even before the show debuted on the streaming platform though. Of course, we’re talking about the Nilfgaardian armor, worn by the regiments of the Imperial Army, which not only was one of the worst armor designs in recent memory but also eerily resembled melted plastic. Some people even pointed out that it looked like a scrotum, hence the nickname of ‘scrotum armor.’

Well, the crew have also heard you in this regard, and according to Hissrich, the armor will change for the upcoming seasons.

While recently speaking to Writer Experience, she had the following to say about learning from mistakes and pointed out that they will indeed change the Nilfgaard armor.

“Everything about The Witcher has been a real learning process for me,” Hissrich said. “It’s the beauty of being able to do this for the first time and then get to come back and do it again. Season two is exciting. It’s a chance to look at the mistakes we’ve made in season one and do it better, tell stories better, improve some things, look at what didn’t work, get rid of it and start over… The Nilfgaard armor will be totally different. You have that opportunity to go back and course-correct if you want to.”

Unfortunately, the EP didn’t go into details, so for now, we’ll only have to wait and see if the black armies of Nilfgaard will be as menacing as they’re described in the novels for the upcoming seasons of The Witcher.