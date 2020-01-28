The Witcher Meets Star Wars In This Epic Fight Scene Mashup

When audiences care enough to start making their own edits to a TV show, you know you’ve struck gold.

Given its sheer quality and a terrific cast, Netflix’s The Witcher turning out to be the hugely successful phenomenon that it is was sure to be somewhat expected, but this? Not even showrunner Lauren Hissrich could have foreseen that recipe for outstanding success she was creating. The live-action adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novels is now not only on course to be Netflix’s most successful original show ever but has contributed to an astonishing rise in sales for anything and everything involving Geralt of Rivia.

And now, as is inevitable for any rising pop culture star, the series has found itself the subject of near-endless fan-made content. Case in point: this epic mashup. Check it out below.

Reimagining Geralt’s showstopping fight with the residents of Blaviken, Reddit user scanlonzack’s awesome edit (which took a day and a half to complete) superimposes Lightsaber blades over the belligerents’ more traditional steel swords and even features the expected sound effects of Star Wars’ iconic Jedi weapon as both parties trade blows. Brilliant.

This isn’t the first time The Continent and a Galaxy Far, Far Away have crossed paths before, of course. Mark Hamill, best known for his role as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, has found himself the focus of a massive campaign to appear in The Witcher‘s second season. More specifically, fans believe he’d be the perfect fit for veteran Witcher and Geralt’s surrogate father figure, Vesemir. For what it’s worth, Hamill has even expressed interest in the role, despite having little knowledge of the franchise. Here’s to hoping the original Jedi Master himself is already in talks with showrunners for the part!

The Witcher Season 2 is scheduled for release in 2021.