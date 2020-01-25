In case you haven’t heard, The Witcher is a huge deal right now.

Netflix’s hit new show, which stars Henry Cavill front and center as the titular monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, has been all anyone can talk about ever since debuting on the platform late last year. So successful has it been, in fact, that the fantasy series is now on course to be the streaming site’s most lucrative first season of all-time, with 76 million “member households” tuning in during the first four weeks of release, according to recent numbers made public by Netflix.

As such, it’s no surprise that the company is already hard at work on a second season and that means casting is heating up on all the various new roles that’ll be thrown in for the show’s next run. One of those is surely Vesemir, a character who’s very important to Geralt’s story and seems to be a lock for The Witcher‘s new season. But the question remains: who will play him?

Well, the most popular suggestion amongst fans seems to be Mark Hamill and with the actor said to be interested as well, we’ve all got our fingers crossed that it’ll happen. But until Netflix makes an official announcement, we’ve got some awesome new art which at least gives us an idea of how the Star Wars legend could look in the role. And you can check it out down in the gallery below.

Mark Hamill Becomes Vesemir In Incredible Witcher Fan Art

Of course, we’ve already heard reports that Netflix is interested in Hamill for season 2 and while nothing has been confirmed just yet, it does indeed sound like the pieces are starting to fall into place for this to happen. And with production on the next run beginning to heat up now, it hopefully won’t be too long before we learn who’ll be taking on the role in question.

But even if they don’t manage to snag Mark Hamill for Vesemir, there’s still much to look forward to in The Witcher season 2. After all, with the kind of viewing figures pulled in by the first batch of episodes, you can bet that Netflix will be going even bigger with what’s still to come.