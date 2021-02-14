The Witcher Season 2 Might Feature A Flashback Of Ciri’s Parents

According to a new report by Redanian Intelligence, a reliable outlet dedicated to covering the news of The Witcher world, Netflix’s hit adaptation will revisit Cintra in season 2 and bring back several characters in a flashback sequence.

While showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich has promised a more linear story for the upcoming chapter in the story of the White Wolf in live-action, which, after the convoluted timeline of the previous, would be more than a breath of fresh air for the series, this revised approach doesn’t necessarily mean that the writers will forsake the overarching narrative or the bigger continuity in the world of the Continent altogether. In fact, based on what we’ve heard from the production team thus far, season 2 will actually introduce a lot of characters who’ll later play a pivotal role in Geralt’s journey.

Now, we’ve learned that actors Bart Edwards and Gaia Mondadori, who played Princess Cirilla’s parents in the first run, have been sighted on the Arborfield Studios set where the crew is currently filming the fifth and eighth episodes of season 2. Since Ciri’s parents have both died in the current timeline, it stands to reason that the upcoming batch of episodes will include flashback sequences that may even feature Queen Calanthe and King Eist, the child’s grandparents.

As fans of the books will know, Ciri’s heritage has a lot of significance to the story as a whole, so it’ll be interesting to see how the producers wish to further explore it in The Witcher Season 2. After all, Cintra is all but destroyed thanks to Emperor Emhyr and his army of Black Ones, which is why this may be the only chance that viewers will get to revisit the ancient and proud kingdom. Then again, the writers might opt to showcase the family during one of their trips to the Skellige Isles. After all, Eist was not only the king of Cintra through his marriage to Calanthe, but also held the crown of Skellige.

Tell us, though, would you be interested in seeing more of Pavetta and Duny’s love story unfold onscreen? Sound off below.