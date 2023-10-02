With ‘Big Brother 25’ airing through October, will the game feature any Halloween festivities? The theories and chatter, explained

With it finally being October, the Big Brother 25 houseguests may experience something that has never been seen before in the history of the beloved competition series — spooky season in the Big Brother house!

With start date of Big Brother 25 being pushed to later in the summer due to the Writers Guild of America strike, we are only halfway through the season. Because of this, Big Brother 25 will be running throughout the Fall, something that has never been done before (at least on the original version of the hit competition show), ultimately allowing room for some never-been-seen-before twists and turns.

With Big Brother 25 continuing throughout the months of October and November, Big Brother superfans have just one question: How are the houseguests going to celebrate Halloween (as well as Thanksgiving), especially with the scary-verse element this season?

While there is no telling what the remainder of the season has in store (as host Julie Chen Moonves always says — “expect the unexpected”), keep scrolling to see what viewers speculate will happen in the Big Brother house as soon as Halloween rolls around.

Screengrab via CBS

To kick off the discussion, @MrStegUniverse shared via Reddit, “Will this be our first Halloween inside the BB house? Any fun scary-verse shenanigans you’d pull if you were production? It’ll be final, what 6? So still plenty of people for them to have them all do something fun with the scary-verse stuff, and I’m wondering if scary-verse is only a thing because they knew they’d run ’til Halloween this year.”

In response to this intriguing question, Big Brother superfans across the globe responded with their theories.

“I know production has been known to screw with them behind the mirrors in the house. Like dressed up as aliens and stuff. It’s been a few years though,” @slimbooter explained, bringing up an interesting aspect of the game that may have its resurgence around Halloween time.

“Idk how many people have seen ‘Dead Set’ (a show about a zombie apocalypse on the set of BBUK), but I always thought it would be funny if they played a big joke on the houseguests and made them think the zombie apocalypse had started and they’d just been abandoned in the house,” @WoolyOcto suggested.

Screengrab via CBS

To top it all off, @IndyDude11 suggested a twist similar to what occurred with Cameron Hardin and Jared Fields and the Resurrection Rumble last week: “You know what would be cool is if you had it planned to have a battle back of some sort, and then you take a couple of HGs that have been eliminated and dress them up as, say, zombies, and stick them back in the house around Halloween time. That’d be scary! Of course, you would prevent them from talking or interacting with the HGs without the other. Like locking them in a room or something. Zombies are dangerous!”

While these suggestions sound like loads of fun, contrary to popular belief, the Big Brother franchise has experimented with Halloween festivities in the past during Big Brother: Over the Top, a spin-off series that ran for one season from September to December of 2016.

“BBOTT had Halloween and Thanksgiving in the house. For Halloween they gave them costumes, candy, etc. and had former houseguests showing up as trick or treaters on the feeds,” @spIllmatic1 explained — how fun is that?

“Imagine if they evict Cameron by that point and he comes back as a trick or treater 🤣🤣🤣🤣 The house would lose it,” @26007 joked, garnering 90 upvotes from Big Brother superfans across the worls

With spooky season officially underway and only a few weeks until Halloween, what tricks do Julie and the rest of the production team have up their sleeves for Big Brother 25? Only time will tell…

With Survivor 45 and The Amazing Race 32 premiering last week, new episodes of Big Brother will now air on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS and/or Paramount Plus — tune in to see what twists and turns are right around the corner!