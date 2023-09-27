With the premieres of ‘Survivor’ and ‘The Amazing Race’ on CBS, will ‘Big Brother’ air tonight?

If you are anything like us, you have gotten used to spending every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday evening cozied up on your couch, watching arguably one of the greatest competition series of our generation: Big Brother.

Tonight, CBS is jam-packed with must-see shows, including the premiere of Survivor 45 from 8pm to 9:30pm ET/PT and the premiere of The Amazing Race 35 from 9:30pm 11pm ET/PT, but where does Big Brother 25 come into play?

Keep scrolling to find out when Big Brother will air tonight (if at all), and why fans are starting to get fed up with production…

Will Big Brother air tonight?

The BB multiverse brings yet another twist… There will be no #BB25 episode tonight. Starting next week, Big Brother episodes will shift from Wednesday to Tuesday each week. Catch us Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on @CBS and @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/GICXAnZTFs — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 27, 2023

According to a post from @CBSBigBrother on X (formerly known as Twitter), it looks like Big Brother will be taking the back burner tonight with no episode at all, along with a huge shake up to the master schedule:

“The BB multiverse brings yet another twist… There will be no #BB25 episode tonight. Starting next week, Big Brother episodes will shift from Wednesday to Tuesday each week. Catch us Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on @CBS and @paramountplus.”

While there is no reasoning for this schedule change, fans can assume that it is due to the premieres of Survivor and The Amazing Race tonight, but nonetheless, they are still not happy.

Given that this is not the first time the Big Brother 25 schedule has been switched around, viewers are furious about this change, responding to the thread with some not-so nice comments:

@JakePauletto: “1) This week sucks. 2) The constant schedule changes suck. 3) What’s up with trying to force the show to be family friendly if you’re going to have it start at 9 or 10 on school nights?” @pmurphey47: “This was the worst week of Big Brother since season 1. I can’t believe you’ve treated us with such contempt” @BostonArman: I’m getting a headache with all these changes. How bad is the hit on ratings?” @supermangeek101: I can’t wait for this scary-verse week to be over & for this zombie twist to be buried forever!” @leeneugebauer: “Have you noticed a common thread in the comments? To sum up, this twist and the whole week has sucked, and you have ruined what could have been a pretty good season #BB25”

What is this week’s twist on Big Brother?

Screengrab via CBS

This twist that is consistently being mentioned is the infamous zombie twist that was introduced this past Thursday (September 21), which brought Cameron Hardin and Jared Fields back into the Big Brother house as “zombies,” despite being evicted in a spine-chilling double eviction. After a grueling competition tomorrow (September 28), only one of them will have their game resurrected, while the other one will be leaving the Big Brother house once and for all — the stakes are at an all-time high!

Given that both Cameron and Jared have rubbed feedsters the wrong way, with both of them making some misogynistic comments within the Big Brother house (mostly regarding America Lopez and Blue Kim), fans were thrilled to see both individuals packing their bags this past Thursday. With one of them having their game resurrected, viewers are not thrilled (to say the least), with many arguing that production is doing everything they can to keep them in the house:

@djoy95: “#BB25 Gotta say this Zombie twist is BB’s worst LOL. Double evictors come back in the house, and it’s like they never left. Some raggedy a** clothes they don’t bother to wear. Jared sleeping with Blue. Where’s the punishment?? And no HoH or PoV this week?? Pure garbage” @RussellSK: “This zombie twist might literally be the worst twist in the history of Big Brother. Even worse than battle of the block. Even if it wasn’t the Super Misogynist Brothers competing I’d still hate it #BB25″ @Whitless256: These evicted zombies literally just got gift baskets… They should have been Have Nots all week and been forced to sleep outside in their graves. But sure, why not gift baskets? #BB25″

Nonetheless, the show must go on…

Despite being left on a cliffhanger at the end of the episode this past Sunday (September 24), based on conversations on the Big Brother live feeds, it appears that Cameron won the Resurrection Rumble competition. With this victory, Cameron now has the power to decide to play the battle back competition himself, or to have Jared play instead. If the competing houseguest wins, then they will reenter the Big Brother house for good, but if the competing houseguest loses, then the other zombie will get their game resurrected — it is sure to be intense!

To find out which zombie stays in the Big Brother house, tune into CBS tomorrow at 9pm ET/PT. Well, that is unless the BB multiverse decides to implement another twist to switch up the schedule.