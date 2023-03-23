With LeVar Burton’s return to ‘Star Trek,’ his 1992 wedding photo goes viral

With LeVar Burton‘s highly anticipated return to Star Trek on Paramount Plus this week, fans have commemorated the moment by showing love to the legendary actor and television host as his wedding photo went viral.

For context, Burton portrayed Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge in Star Trek: The Next Generation. The hit series aired from 1987 to 1994 and ran for seven seasons on the CBS network. Almost 30 years after the show’s cancellation, Burton would reprise his role in the third and final season of the Star Trek spinoff titled Star Trek: Picard. Burton’s appearance is significant for various reasons.

The actor is working with his real-life daughter Mica Burton, who plays Forge’s daughter on the show, alongside Burton’s reunion with his Star Trek: The Next Generation co-star, Patrick Stewart. As the episode premiered on March 23, Reddit users couldn’t help but talk about Burton’s life and friendships with his Star Trek: The Next Generation co-stars after an individual shared a photo from the 66-year-old’s wedding to Stephanie Burton in 1992.

The image featured the happy couple alongside Burton’s cast members, including Patrick Stewart, Brent Spiner, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Jonathan Frakes, and Frakes’ wife, Genie Francis. As the post went viral, many mentioned how happy they were to see that the stars kept a close-knit relationship off-screen.

One individual stated that Burton’s wedding was a great “convention” for Star Trek fans.

At the same time, another Reddit user pointed out that Burton appears to be an excellent individual off-set because almost all of his co-stars were at his wedding.

A third person raved over how much they loved Burton and his numerous projects.

In addition to the previous responses, a social media user expressed that the photo takes the crown as the “best wedding pic.”

In the past, Burton has opened up about his friendships with his Star Trek: The Next Generation co-stars. Last September, during a Q&A session at Rose City Comic Con, Burton revealed one of the things that have kept the cast’s bond so strong over the years stemmed from their ability to make each other laugh.

“The thing about the Next Gen cast — and at the beginning, somebody asked me what it was that made us what we are. And I think one of those things was we tend to make one another laugh, I mean, more than anyone else in our respective lives. There’s just something… it’s like being with, you know, your best friends from high school. Only now it’s more than 40 years later…it’s like 50 years later and every time we get together, it’s as if no time has passed. We’re just a little more gray and a little slower, but we still make each other laugh. And it’s just glorious being together.”

All episodes of Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: The Next Generation are streaming on Paramount Plus.