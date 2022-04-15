HBO Max’s new Constantine show appears to be taking shape. Last November we reported that the network was searching for “a Black British actor who can play ages 25-29” and that acclaimed crime novelist Guy Bolton will be writing the show, with this take on the character expected to play a major role in J.J. Abrams’ Justice League Dark project further down the line.

Now The Illuminerdi has corroborated that news, adding that their sources have said that the show’s working title is “Chimney” (likely a reference to Constantine’s smoking habit), that the shoot will take place in the UK and Morocco, and that it will probably go before the cameras later this year.

So, who does HBO have in mind for the much-loved character? Internet gossip is that British-Nigerian actor Sope Dirisu has been cast. Dirisu has appeared in Black Mirror, Gangs of London, and will soon pop up in the third series of BBC/HBO collaboration His Dark Materials. As yet there’s no official confirmation one way or the other, but the 31-year-old actor certainly looks the part.

Constantine fans won’t have to wait until 2023 to see the character back in action. Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman will also feature Constantine, albeit a gender-swapped ‘Johanna Constantine’ played by Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman. That’s expected sometime over the summer, though as yet we don’t have a confirmed release date.

Here’s hoping the new HBO Max show takes the gloves off and puts the character in similarly mature situations as the Hellblazer comics did, as this could be a fine addition to the network’s impressive and constantly expanding DC comics lineup.