Worlds collide and chaos reigns as Netflix’s latest venture into its most predictably popular genre flees onto the Top 10 in 83 countries

Sometimes, all streaming subscribers want to watch is the visual equivalent of comfort food; a nice, easygoing story that doesn’t throw up any twists, turns, or surprises, and can be enjoyed leisurely without having to think too hard. Netflix does a nice line in those exact sort of projects – especially when it comes to romance – so it’s no wonder A Perfect Story has been soaring.

Per FlixPatrol, the Spanish-language miniseries is currently the second most-watched episodic title on the worldwide charts, overtaking season 2 of the widely-acclaimed Heartstopper by seizing a Top 10 spot in 83 countries around the world, nestling it just behind the back half of The Lincoln Lawyer‘s sophomore run.

Cr. FELIPE HERNÁNDEZ/NETFLIX © 2022

Anna Castillo stars as Margot, the heiress to a hotel empire who refuses to be pigeonholed as a recipient spoiled second-generation wealth, whereas Álvaro Mel’s David has three jobs just to keep his head above water. They meet, sparks of a platonic nature fly, and they conspire to help each other win back the love of their lives. Not exactly what you’d call groundbreaking, then, but insanely popular nonetheless.

Netflix romances always tend to be paint-by-numbers affairs that tick every single box asked of them, which is definitely an approach that consistently reaps rewards based entirely on the fact the overwhelming majority of these titles tend to hover in, on, or around the global Top 10 for at least a few days before slipping into the ether, more often than not never to be heard from again.