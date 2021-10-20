WWE’s Sasha Banks Says She Wants To Do A Squid Game-Type Thriller

Netflix’s Squid Game is the survival drama mega-hit taking the world by storm — so much so that others across the entertainment industry are now taking interest in the franchise.

That’s according to a report by ComicBook, saying WWE superstar The Boss Sasha Banks recently expressed that she would like to star in something as intense and shocking as Squid Game when asked as much.

“I just finished watching the Squid Games and I’m a huge, huge fan of Korean movies…So I would love to be in a show like that just that thriller, drama, really intense show where you really don’t know what’s going to happen. And to be in a Korean movie, that’s always been one of my dreams. I would love to be in a movie one day. It could be any genre. I’m just excited to learn and do it all. I have so much time,” Banks told The New York Post.

The show centers around cash-strapped people in South Korea who get recruited by a shadowy organization into a macabre contest. The 456 competitors play in a series of children’s games for the chance to win a life-changing $38 million. But the catch is if they lose, they die.

Banks was previously introduced into the world of Star Wars as a role in The Mandalorian as Koska Reeves, a role she is expected to reprise in the forthcoming spin-off The Book of Boba Fett.

What pro wrestler would you like to see star in the next season of Squid Game?