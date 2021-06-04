Wyatt Russell Reveals The Advice His Dad Kurt Gave Him When Joining The MCU

When you’re the son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn and you decide to go into acting, it would be foolish not to take the advice of your parents considering that they’re both legends of the big screen. In Wyatt’s case, his old man’s wise words came from a place of knowledge and experience, given that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s John Walker followed in his father’s footsteps by joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Of course, Kurt played Ego the Living Planet in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and he was hardly a stranger to the superhero genre already having suited up as The Commander in 2005 cult classic family film Sky High. Coincidentally, both generations of the Russell clan ended up breaking bad as the villains of their respective MCU debuts, but Wyatt is set for a return in the future having been rebranded as U.S. Agent in the employ of Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine.

In a new interview, the 34 year-old actor revealed the sage advice passed down from his father after being asked if he’d been given any pointers when it came to joining Kevin Feige’s sprawling multimedia superhero saga, and here’s what he shared:

“Everything’s so different than Guardians of the Galaxy. Vol. 2 is much different than this was, so there were no specific questions about how it was done. But more so, ‘Make sure you can go to the bathroom’. Because everybody’s gotta wear a suit that’s difficult to go to the bathroom in, and that was legitimately the one piece of kind of advice. ‘Make sure you can go to the bathroom’.”

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Poster Showcases New Captain America 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, it’s become something of a recurring theme for actors with experience in the comic book genre to make it clear to both their contemporaries and successors that they should ensure there’s a method of going to the bathroom with as little fuss as possible. Christian Bale and George Clooney told Ben Affleck the exact same thing when he followed in their footsteps as Batman, so hopefully Russell’s costume for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier at least came attached with a zipper given its functionality.