The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Finale Set Up A New Super Team

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has now finished. The season – hopefully not series – finale debuted on Disney Plus today and concluded Sam Wilson’s journey to becoming the new Captain America. As is the way for the interconnected MCU, however, it also set up a few other plot threads that will no doubt be picked up elsewhere. For one, it heavily hinted at another super team being formed in the future of the franchise.

Last week saw Julia Louis-Dreyfus debut as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, a mysterious and powerful woman who set herself up as John Walker’s new benefactor. She returns in the finale to award the brief Captain America with an all-black costume and a different title. When he questions the change in uniform, the Contessa explains that “things are about to get weird” and when they do the right person for the job isn’t Cap, but “a U.S. Agent.”

Yes, as we all expected, Walker has now taken on his comic book-accurate mantle. But there’s more to the story than that. This scene begins with Fontaine cryptically commenting on Zemo successfully blowing up the remaining Flag Smashers, with the Contessa suggesting she masterminded the plan. So, clearly her and the Baron are in cahoots, even though he’s locked up in The Raft. And with both U.S. Agent and Zemo in her palm, it looks like she’s bringing together the Thunderbolts.

Walker could fit into either the Thunderbolts or the Dark Avengers – both of which we’ve heard are coming to the MCU – but the involvement of Zemo suggests the former team is more likely. He’s primarily associated with the Thunderbolts and Fontaine is reportedly returning in Black Widow, perhaps to recruit Yelena Belova to her team as well. As for things getting weird, what is the Contessa alluding to here? How does she know something’s coming? And what’s she preparing her Thunderbolts team for? Time will tell.

All episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are now streaming on Disney Plus.