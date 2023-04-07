‘X-Men ‘97’ executive producer muddies the waters further on delay rumors

Marvel made a lot of millenials really happy when they announced the reboot of an old X-Men cartoon from the ’90s, appropriately titled X-Men ’97. Unfortunately, delay rumors have dampened some of that enthusiasm. Now the executive producer of the show has chimed in with thoughts.

The delay rumors are popping up everywhere. On April 6, the Twitter account X-Men Updates said “X-MEN ‘97 is rumored to have been delayed until 2024.” Twitter account CanWeGetSomeToast shared the same news. The last official word we heard from Head Writer Beau DeMayo was that it wasn’t getting delayed, despite a number of other properties getting that treatment.

Basically, we don’t know what’s going to happen. DeMayo also shared some news which, to be honest doesn’t really clear anything up.

Breath. Understand I can neither confirm nor deny rumors. Just be patient. Soon. 🙂 — Beau DeMayo (@beau_demayo) April 7, 2023

What does this mean?! The “soon” would make it seem like it’s coming, well, soon. The “[breathe]” means that we need to just sit back and wait, I guess. People are obviously anxious.

Must Keep calm… Must Keep calm #XMen97 pic.twitter.com/0ea9vPGrsg — WolverSteve HUGH JACKMAN IS BACK as Wolverine! (@WolverSteve) April 7, 2023

The original X-Men: The Animated Series hit the airwaves back in 1992, and it ran for 76 episodes. It was a very faithful take on the group straight from the comics and is remembered fondly by a lot of people. We’ve also been getting hints here and there that Disney is heavily invested in the show.

Cal Dodd, who voices Wolverine in the reboot, said he was already working on season two in a post that he quickly deleted, but was captured, fortunately, by a fan. “Yesterday. Studio. Season 2. GREAT session!“ he wrote.

“Cal Dodd, voice of Wolverine from X-Men ’97. The beginning of Season 2, I say, just the beginning. Strap your seatbelts on, bub. Later,” he said in the video.

Wolverine actor Cal Dodd is already recording lines for "X-MEN 97" season 2, which is currently in production! pic.twitter.com/1SVzN2mhqa — Tankados (@Tankados1) February 17, 2023

Whether we get the show in 2024 or tomorrow, things are looking pretty good. We’ll keep you posted.