‘The Marvels’ delay has MCU fans certain they know which project will get pushed back next

Marvel really knows how to kick us when we’re down, huh? At first glance, the release of the first poster for The Marvels — on the same day that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is opening in cinemas to poor reviews — seemed like a smart way to promise fans that better times are ahead. But a closer look revealed that Disney has actually delayed the movie by almost half a year, with the Brie Larson sequel no longer coming in July but November.

Naturally, this has caused a meltdown in the Marvel fandom, as this seemingly confirms those increasing reports that Phase Five’s release schedule is being torn to shreds behind the scenes amid production delays and Disney restructuring and restratagizing its content plans. What’s more, internet detectives have used The Marvels’ delay to help them deduce which MCU project they think will be the next to be booted backward.

It’s got to be Secret Invasion, right? Given the strong ties between the Samuel L. Jackson series and Captain Marvel’s corner of the world, it’s long been assumed that the show would act as a prelude to the movie. So if The Marvels is getting held up until November, that must mean Marvel isn’t sure it’ll be able to release SI in time for July. All-in-all, then, a late summer/fall release seems plausible.

MCU delays already going into effect, this will likely mean SECRET INVASION has been delayed from a presumed May release to perhaps August or September.



LOKI S2 could be before or after SI, and I think X-MEN 97 will still drop this year https://t.co/tKnopjXBbC — Jacob (@JacobFisherDF) February 17, 2023

My theory is that they pushed this back because Secret Invasion is also being delayed. It was originally slated for “spring.” https://t.co/3sBtD3j1LG — Ryan Arey 🇺🇦 (@ryanarey) February 17, 2023

guardians in may, loki in june/ july, secret invasion in september, the marvels in november im guessing?? 🙁 pic.twitter.com/gnfpLbgtVD — 💫 (@assemblers_) February 17, 2023

Similarly, the thinking is that Loki — which is currently scheduled for the summer — will be brought forward in Secret Invasion‘s place.

So if The Marvels really is in November instead of July then my bet is Secret Invasion is this summer and Loki is most likely gonna soon — theresa! (@fjordvpn) February 17, 2023

This would actually make more sense than the previous plan, considering the natural ties between Quantumania and Loki.

i wonder if Secret Invasion and Loki S2 are swapping places to be better timed prologues to their movies (since that's all they're letting their shows be anyway) pic.twitter.com/AZLFqxQfdQ — D. (for synthezoid) (@mysticaloser) February 17, 2023

The Marvels might just be the beginning of a domino effect for Marvel’s upcoming projects. Keep your eyes peeled for further toppled TV shows and movies.