‘The Marvels’ delay has MCU fans certain they know which project will get pushed back next
Marvel really knows how to kick us when we’re down, huh? At first glance, the release of the first poster for The Marvels — on the same day that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is opening in cinemas to poor reviews — seemed like a smart way to promise fans that better times are ahead. But a closer look revealed that Disney has actually delayed the movie by almost half a year, with the Brie Larson sequel no longer coming in July but November.
Naturally, this has caused a meltdown in the Marvel fandom, as this seemingly confirms those increasing reports that Phase Five’s release schedule is being torn to shreds behind the scenes amid production delays and Disney restructuring and restratagizing its content plans. What’s more, internet detectives have used The Marvels’ delay to help them deduce which MCU project they think will be the next to be booted backward.
It’s got to be Secret Invasion, right? Given the strong ties between the Samuel L. Jackson series and Captain Marvel’s corner of the world, it’s long been assumed that the show would act as a prelude to the movie. So if The Marvels is getting held up until November, that must mean Marvel isn’t sure it’ll be able to release SI in time for July. All-in-all, then, a late summer/fall release seems plausible.
Similarly, the thinking is that Loki — which is currently scheduled for the summer — will be brought forward in Secret Invasion‘s place.
This would actually make more sense than the previous plan, considering the natural ties between Quantumania and Loki.
The Marvels might just be the beginning of a domino effect for Marvel’s upcoming projects. Keep your eyes peeled for further toppled TV shows and movies.