‘X-Men ’97’ producers share new details on Disney Plus revival

We may be facing a long wait for a full MCU X-Men movie, but Disney isn’t sleeping on one of the biggest franchises in Marvel history.

In the studio’s first use of the mutants since the Fox merger, Disney Plus gave the green light to a surprise sequel for the much-loved 90s show X-Men: The Animated Series.

We know that X-Men ’97 will pick up where the original series left off, many of the original cast are reprising their roles, and it’ll land on Disney Plus next year. Now, producers Eric and Julia Lewald, who worked on X-Men: The Animated Series (and 90s classics Chip ’n’ Dale’s Rescue Rangers, Goof Troop, Darkwing Duck, and Tale Spin) have given their perspective on the revival.

Speaking with YouTuber Justin Underwood, Eric LeWald said:

“They want it to be an extension [of X-Men: The Animated Series]. Whoever it is doing this new show is going to make it their own, no matter who is involved in it. There is great love and affection and respect from an entire group of people that are doing this show, starting at the top with Beau DeMayo, who’s the showrunner. I believe they’re looking at 10 episodes for the first season that’s going to come out mid-next year. They’re starting it soon after ours ended… ‘Where is [Professor X?]'”

LeWald also confirmed that the designs will only be slightly updated, meaning we’ll see some classic costumes:

“They could have just said, ‘We’re just going to do a new show.’ We have friends that were part of other very successful shows, and when they get rebooted, not a phone call, not a card, not a bit of recognition, just, ‘We’re going to do a new show. In this case, they were all nice and respectful enough. We said, ‘It’s your show. We’re here if there’s a red flag,’ but we’re on for that, or maybe some ideas of things we’d like to see. But really, it’s their show. You can tell by the design. It’s the same but slightly modernized, slightly a bit more beautiful, five times the money spent on it. Not that we’re bitter (laughs).”

The show will also be notable as the first production from Marvel Studios that doesn’t take place in the MCU, perhaps hinting that the hit factory is preparing to expand its scope over the next few years. Then again, given the introduction of the multiverse, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the show being designated its own ‘world’ going forward.

If this is going to be a direct continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series, now would be a great time to catch up with it. Despite some dated animation and some occasionally frustratingly slow storytelling, it’s still a fine watch that’s available in full on Disney Plus.