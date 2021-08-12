X-Men Star Reportedly In The Running For Sabine Wren In Ahsoka

This week, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Lucasfilm was in the process of casting another beloved Star Wars animated character for Ahsoka. The Disney Plus series is already centered on Rosario Dawson’s Togruta heroine, who made the jump to live-action in The Mandalorian season 2. This news revealed that fans can expect Sabine Wren to be a major character on the show, too.

THR didn’t reveal who was in the running for the role, but now two names have been attached to the character. Slash Film’s Adam Frazier has revealed on Twitter that, according to his latest intel, Lucasfilm has narrowed down the search to two. Namely, X-Men: Apocalypse and To All The Boys I Loved Before star Lana Condor and Tati Gabrielle (The 100, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

Last I heard: Lana Condor or Tati Gabrielle. pic.twitter.com/DfQ3Ci4J2s — Adam Frazier (@AdamFrazier) August 11, 2021

Feel free to treat this as a rumor for now, but it is our first lead on who could be bringing Sabine to life. Tiya Sircar voiced the character on Star Wars Rebels, but Lucasfilm generally recasts animated roles in live-action unless their original performer is a sufficiently well-known name—such as Katee Sackhoff coming back as Bo-Katan Kryze on The Mandalorian.

Going by Condor and Gabrielle being in the running, it seems the studio led an open casting call for the part, though Disney is clearly looking for an actress in their mid-20s.

It’s also believed that both Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn will show up in Ahsoka, which adds up with the ending of Rebels and Tano’s search for Thrawn in her Mando guest spot. Mena Massoud and Lars Mikkelsen have reportedly been hired for these characters, but that’s yet to be officially announced—though Dawson seemingly confirmed the news on social media.

With the cast coming together, Ahsoka will likely head into production soon ahead of its arrival on Disney Plus sometime in 2022. The Book of Boba Fett lands first this December.