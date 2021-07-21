Yelena Belova Reportedly Appearing In Multiple Episodes Of Hawkeye

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus series Hawkeye had been shooting for weeks, with countless set photos making the rounds during that time, before Kevin Feige even got around to officially confirming Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, even though everybody already knew.

By that logic, we should expect to find out the plot details for the show well ahead of Marvel making them public, but the post-credits scene of Black Widow has handily established one of the story threads. Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine has tasked Yelena Belova to hunt down and kill Clint Barton, after erroneously informing her the expert archer is responsible for her surrogate sister Natasha Romanoff’s death.

Based on the reception to Florence Pugh’s performance in the recent prequel, fans will be thrilled she’s on her way back to their screens so soon. The actress was confirmed for Hawkeye a long time ago, but there was no word on how large or small her involvement would be, but a new report claims she’ll be in multiple episodes, not just a one-and-done guest spot.

New Black Widow Photos See Natasha And Yelena Facing Down Taskmaster 1 of 4

It hasn’t been confirmed yet, but Hawkeye is expected to follow the six-episode format of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, so that would make her a full-blown supporting player in the series. That’s to be expected given Natasha’s close ties to Clint, and there could also be some conflict between Yelena and Kate, the two youngsters set to inherit the superhero mantles from their predecessors.

There’s not a great deal of details outside of that, though, but if it pans out then we’ll be getting plenty more of the scene-stealing Red Room survivor when Hawkeye premieres on Disney Plus, which is expected to be during the fourth quarter of this year.