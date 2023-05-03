‘Yellowjackets’ season 3 has been delayed, and you can probably guess why

Barely a full 24 hours after the Writer’s Guild of America announced that the organization was going on strike, the first dominoes have begun falling in its wake – one of them being the third season of Yellowjackets.

While the Lost-esque youth drama is currently in the middle of its second season run due to finish in May, the co-creator of the series, Bart Nickerson, has already come out to confirm that the strike action has halted production on season three. Nickerson said as much while out picketing, when he spoke with the Associated Press.

"Yellowjackets" co-creator Bart Nickerson says the third season of the hit Showtime series will be delayed by the Hollywood writers strike.



Nickerson joined striking screenwriters on picket lines outside Netflix offices in LA. https://t.co/qoBPUyQi9L pic.twitter.com/Qn58iJs62l — The Associated Press (@AP) May 3, 2023

“It’s definitely going to delay it for as long as the strike lasts,” Nickerson told the outlet when asked about production on season three, adding that the writer’s room had already gotten started on the next run of episodes on a recent Monday before the strike was confirmed, but now their pens will be down until the WGA and Hollywood’s biggest studios come to an agreement.

Another fan-favorite television show which has already been confirmed to be significantly slowed down is none other than Netflix’s Cobrai Kai, and there are sure to be many films and series to follow as the strike continues. While writers grapple with the powers that be for fair and up-to-date compensation, fandoms all over the internet can’t help but wonder if their favorite franchise will be impacted next. MCU enthusiasts have certainly done as much.

Those old enough to remember the 2007 writer’s strike know just how scuffed a lot of series and especially talk shows ended up absolutely scuffed as a result of the halt, so studios may want to starting wising up and hearken to the guild’s demands.