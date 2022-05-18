It’s time to giddy on up and pack your saddles because the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch is welcoming viewers back to Montana in November of this year.

The Taylor Sheridan masterpiece has hooked fans from episode one and taken us on an absolutely untamed ride, one the cast and crew love as much as audiences at home. It goes without saying that the fifth season of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama will be packed full of romance, ups and downs within the family, and the fight for land and honor.

Kevin Costner, Dutton patriarch himself, told fans to get ready for another wild ride kicking off Nov. 13.

I hope y’all are ready for another wild ride 🤠 @Yellowstone @paramountnet pic.twitter.com/6nLNrBfujT — Kevin Costner & MW (@modernwest) May 18, 2022

Just days ago, Paramount announced that production on the fifth season of Yellowstone had begun. With a release date already set, fans patiently wait to find out what happens after the exciting and somewhat chaotic season four finale. With a wedding, a death, and secrets hiding in the mountains of Montana, Yellowstone still has a lot of stories to tell, and fans can’t wait to hear more of it.

Chris McCarthy, ViacomCBS Media Networks CEO, shared the following quote about Yellowstone with the announcement of the fifth season.

“Yellowstone’s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts. Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America’s favorite family, and this new season is sure to be another one fans won’t want to miss.”

Fans can stream the first four seasons on Yellowstone on Peacock now, and you won’t want to miss a second of it.