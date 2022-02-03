Fans of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch are thrilled to find out that the series about ranchers, betrayal, romance, and power has been renewed for a fifth season. Paramount’s Yellowstone follows the Dutton family and the trials and tribulations of everything from land ownership to trust and relationship building.

The season four premiere, having averaged 8.12 million live and same-day viewers, set a new all-time high record for viewership, and the twists and turns of the season have kept fans watching intently. It is no surprise to dedicated fans that a new season is on the horizon — with both the series success and cast members’ hopes for more Dutton drama.

Variety shared the following quote from Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS.

“Yellowstone’s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts. Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America’s favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won’t want to miss.”

Executive Producer David C. Glasser shared his pride in bringing a new season of Yellowstone to eager audiences.

“We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone. The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences.”

The Yellowstone Twitter account shared the “sweet” news with fans alongside a cookie decorating video for fans looking to celebrate with a treat.

We've got some super sweet news: #YellowstoneTV season 5 is a go. See you back at the ranch! (Cookie: Sweethart Baking Experiment) pic.twitter.com/YL6hvdPAgQ — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) February 3, 2022

Here’s to more Yellowstone, more romance, and more drama.