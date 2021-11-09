Yellowstone Season 4 Premiere Smashes Series And Network Records

If you spent your Sunday afternoon counting down the moments until the season 4 premiere of Yellowstone, you’re not alone. Many fans of the series watched the Yellowstone marathon on Paramount in the days leading up to the premiere, reliving the highs and lows of Dutton Ranch with our beloved and most hated characters.

So, just how many fans tuned into the kick-off of Yellowstone‘s fourth season? A record-setting number of honorary Dutton Ranch hands.

The Hollywood Reporter shares that Yellowstone set a record for both the series and the network with the season 4 premiere on Sunday night, having averaged 8.12 million viewers over its double-episode debut. The stellar performance netted Paramount Network a new all-time high record for viewership, with Yellowstone’s previous best being a far lower 5.16 million viewers.

It comes as no surprise to fans of the series, as the season 3 finale left four lives in the balance. John, Beth, and Kayce Dutton, alongside Jimmy Hurdstrom, were left with life-altering injuries with the conclusion of last season. Of course, season 4 kicked off by letting fans know who survived the torrid events of the previous episode in a series of moments that left us all in tears.

You can watch Yellowstone on Paramount Sunday nights at 8 pm — and you won’t want to miss what season 4 has in store.