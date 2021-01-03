Yoda Will Reportedly Return In Star Wars Acolyte Show

Chronologically speaking, it’s been a while since we saw Yoda as the Grand Master of the Jedi Order fighting on the frontline of the battle against the dark side of the Force. But with a new Star Wars publishing initiative on the horizon, we can expect to see more of the character in the future, and in his prime, no less.

As you know, the High Republic narrative, spanning dozens of novels, comics, audio books and a live-action Disney+ series, will take place 200 years before the events of the Skywalker Saga and depict the golden age of both the Galactic Senate and the Jedi Order. Yoda once told Luke that he had trained Jedi Knights for 800 years, so it’s safe to assume that he was in charge throughout the High Republic period as well.

As for the extent of his involvement in the story, we already know that Light of the Jedi and Star Wars: High Republic Adventures #1 will both feature the Grand Master. And now, according to a report by insider Daniel Richtman, Yoda will also appear in the upcoming Star Wars: The Acolyte show on the Mouse House’s streaming service.

First Look At Star Wars: The High Republic's Jedi Revealed 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The tipster shared the scoop on his Patreon page, revealing that everyone’s favorite green alien mentor is making a return after his final appearance as a Force ghost in The Last Jedi. Though at the moment, we don’t have any details as to what this comeback will entail.

Disney’s official description for The Acolyte reveals that it will focus on “emerging dark side powers in the final days of the High Republic era,” so hopefully the upcoming Star Wars show will see Master Yoda and his students kicking butt the only way the Jedi know how when it premieres on the service at some point in the future.