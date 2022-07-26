You can now buy the Comic-Con exclusive Ted Lasso Funko Pop

TV fans at Comic-Con had a chance to pick up an event-exclusive pop vinyl of the titular character in Apple TV Plus’ Ted Lasso, but now fans around the world can get their own.

The Limited Edition Ted Lasso Funko pop is now available to purchase on the official Funko website and it will set you back just $15.

For fans of the show, this is the first Pop to launch and represents Ted Lasso in the perfect manner. This figure sees the coach standing with his hands in pockets and of course is topped off by his signature mustache.

Here is a closer look at the POP! Television: Ted Lasso – Ted Lasso San Diego Comic-Con exclusive! Add to your collection today! https://t.co/2RabvRci0b

Of Apple TV Plus’ original offerings Ted Lasso may be the most popular. The show first launched in 2020 and since has released 22 episodes in two seasons. With the overwhelmingly positive fan response, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the show is set to return for a third season later this year.

Earlier this year the show’s producer Kip Kroeger spoke to Deadline, detailing what is set to take place in the show’s next season. This upcoming release will provide more insight into the show’s unique characters, something that fans got to see more of in season two.

If you haven’t yet had the opportunity to see Ted Lasso, the first two seasons are both available to stream on Apple TV Plus right now. As for the new Funko Pop, if you plan on adding it to your collection make sure to do so fast, as it isn’t clear how long it will be available for.