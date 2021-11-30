‘You’ spends another week at the top of the Nielsen streaming ratings

Netflix’s decision to update how it reveals viewership data, with the platform now unveiling film and television Top 10s for English and foreign-language projects on a weekly basis, has largely made the Nielsen streaming ratings redundant in regards to the market leader, especially when the latter is only made available after a one-month delay.

That being said, the rest of the major services including Prime Video, HBO Max, Paramount+ and Disney Plus don’t reveal figures at all, meaning that the Nielsen system remains an important method in figuring out just how popular the raft of original feature films and TV shows really are among subscribers.

Locke & Key Season 2 Is Coming To Netflix This October 1 of 8

This week, only three episodic efforts managed to exceed a billion minutes in total, and they’re all Netflix originals. Season 3 of smash hit psychological thriller You was way out in front with over 1.5 billion minutes streamed from the week of October 25 to 31, followed by Season 2 of Locke & Key, and then the unstoppable Squid Game.

The entire Top 10 belongs to titles that can only be found on Netflix, which once again reiterates the company’s position at the head of the pack, at least when it comes to shows capable of regularly drawing in huge crowds.