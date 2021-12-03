‘You’ tops Nielsen streaming ratings for a 3rd straight week

It’s been quite the rise to prominence for psychological thriller series You, which originally aired on Lifetime before being acquired for distribution for Netflix. The surprise success of the first season saw the streaming service turn the project into an in-house original, and it’s now one of the platform’s most popular shows.

Star Penn Badgely has voiced his surprise at how much fans have fallen for the character of Joe Goldberg, who of course has a penchant for stalking and murder, but the second and third runs have only leaned into the online buzz by continuing to paint him as a charming and charismatic presence, albeit one who still fails to suppress his urges.

The third season dropped on October 15, and it was renewed for a fourth before then, and You has responded in kind by spending a third consecutive week at the top of the Nielsen streaming ratings. The data covers the time period between November 1-7, and while viewership dropped below a billion minutes for the first time, it’s still an impressive reign at the head of the pack.

As typically tends to be the case, the Top 10 was positively dominated by Netflix, which accounted for nine of the most-watched episodic efforts, with Apple’s Ted Lasso the only outlier. It’s another easy victory for You, though, which continues to capture the imagination.