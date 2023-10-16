‘Young Royals’ season 3 release window, cast, and plot

After the monumental cliffhanger that season 2 of Young Royals left us with, fans would’ve likely rioted if the season 3 announcements never came. Luckily, we didn’t have to wait long for confirmation that Simon and Wilhelm’s story will continue.

Young Royals was renewed for a third and final season in December of 2022, and while hopes for a happy ending are high, nothing is ever guaranteed. In fairness, the show just wouldn’t be the same without its drama, so we’re all here to watch the students of Hillerska Boarding School struggle to find their own paths in life. For some, that path is a little more in the public eye than for others, but I digress.

Despite its Swedish roots, this show has been welcomed by audiences from all over the globe and praised highly for the portrayal of the teen romance at its center. As a result, Young Royals season 3 has become one of the most anticipated LGBTQ+ releases of 2023, as fans wait with bated breath for updates on this final installment. We may not yet have every single detail about it yet, but plenty of things can be predicted.

When will Young Royals season 3 come out?

Young Royals season 3 doesn’t have an exact release date yet, so for now, all we can do is guess. That said, there’s a high likelihood that it will premiere sometime in late 2023, or early 2024 at the latest.

This assumption is based on the timeframe of season 2, which wrapped filming in May of 2022 and was released six months later, on Nov. 1. So, with Omar Rudberg’s confirmation that filming for season 3 concluded in June, there’s a good chance that we’ll see new episodes this Winter. What a great Christmas gift that would be.

What will Young Royals season 3 be about?

As season 2 concluded with Wilhelm taking a bold stand against his family and publicly admiting to his relationship with Simon, it’s safe to say that season 3 will have to dive into with the fallout. Such a revelation is bound to have consequences for the Crown Prince of Sweden, and so it’ll be interesting to see how the protagonist deals with the situation. I’m sure it won’t be easy, but the right people by his side, there’s hope that Wilhelm will manage.

Who will be in Young Royals season 3?

To wrap up the show in the best way possible, the main cast of characters have to be included in season 3. After all, these are the characters we’ve been following since season 1 premiered in 2021, and Young Royals wouldn’t be the same without any of them. Yes, even the ones we’re not very fond of. (I’m looking at you, August.)

Thus, fans can expect Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg to reprise their roles as Prince Wilhelm and Simon Eriksson, respectively. Alongside them will naturally be Malte Gårdinger as August of Arnäs, Frida Argento as Sara Eriksson, and Nikita Uggla as Felice Ehrencrona. Other recurring characters such as Queen Kristina (Pernilla August), Miss Anette Lilja (Ingela Olsson), and Linda Eriksson (Carmen Gloria Pérez) are also expected to make returns in season 3.

Young Royals is easily among the best LGBTQ+ works on streaming right now, and if season 3 lives up to the expectations set by the show’s previous installments, it’ll likely be a hit. So don’t even think about missing out on it.