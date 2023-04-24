You’re going to spend a lot of time with Queen Charlotte if you decide to watch her ‘Bridgerton’ spin-off

The buzz surrounding Netflix’s highly anticipated limited series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, continues to grow after the release of its episodes’ titles and lengths.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story follows the origin story of the young queen as her marriage to King George of England creates a magical romance, and causes a societal shift. The show, a spinoff of Bridgerton, stars India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest, Golda Rosheuvel, Arsema Thomas, Adjoa Andoh, Michelle Fairley, Hugh Sachs, Tunji Kasim, and Keir Charles, among others.

According to Tudum, Netflix’s companion site, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is set to have six episodes when it premieres next month on the streaming service. The titles of each episode are “Queen to Be,” “Honeymoon Bliss,” “Even Days,” “Holding the King,” “Gardens in Bloom,” and “Crown Jewels.”

In addition to the series’ titles, each episode excluding five and six, is reportedly 50 minutes long. Still, episode five of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is an hour and fifteen minutes, while the finale is an hour and twenty-six minutes long. Although only a little information has been released to the general public, fans can expect to see when Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story debuts the unbelievable fashion included in the show.

Last week, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story made headlines following the red carpet premiere in South Africa. The reason surrounding the commotion stemmed from the attire that the guests were required to wear. The dress code for the premiere, according to BellaNaija, was “a high-society Bridgerton garden party with a hint of AfroChic.”

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will debut on Netflix on May 4.