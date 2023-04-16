African premiere of Bridgerton spinoff ‘Queen Charlotte’ brings out some stunning period gowns

The South African premiere of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is being held today in Stellenbosch at the Quoin Rock Wine Estate. The Netflix affair is top-notch as the required dress for the occasion is described as “high-society” with a little “AfroChic.”

The spin-off of Bridgerton is being called a costume drama that focuses on the marriage of Queen Charlotte and King George. Starring India Amarteifio, Richard Cunningham, and Freddie Dennis, the series will air in the U.S. on May 4, 2023, after the premiere in L.A. on April 26. However, this occasion is the first premiere and it’s bringing all of the stars out with a dress code observant of the show.

According to BellaNaija, there is a very strict theme to attend, “Exquisite attire in adherence to the dress code: ‘A high-society Bridgerton garden party with a hint of AfroChic.'” Arsema Thomas — who has Ethiopian and Nigerian roots — plays the role of young Agatha Danbury. Having been born in America, this special occasion gives her a chance to visit the place where her ancestors were born as well as a chance to dress up in a period gown worthy of royalty.

Golda Rosheuvel (who plays Queen Charlotte) and Arsema Thomas (who plays the young Lady Danbury) on Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story make a grand entrance.

The Nigerian media personality and actress Mercy Eke brought her A-game.

South African actress Dineo Moeketsi and her husband — award-winning South African rapper Solo Langa — show off a somewhat contemporary spin on the theme.

Dineo and Solo at the #QueenCharlotte Netflix event

Azul and Acastanho Mbombo — better known as South African models and influencers Blue and Brown — look absolutely ready for the evening.

Nigerian actress and film producer Lilian Afegbai takes the fashion statement in an absolutely stunning direction.

Nigerian actress Erica Nlewedim makes it look easy.

The best pic on the INTERNET… she looks like a little pink flower 🌸 and I love eet!!!!!!!!!!!

Nigerian actress Sharon Nooja did a photoshoot for the occasion.

Tanzanian actor and comedian Idris Sultan brought his glitz and glamour to the red carpet.

Any time the film industry gets a chance to play dress-up, it’s going to be a show worth watching. This one did not disappoint.