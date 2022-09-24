Shondaland is bringing us a spin-off to the phenomenally popular Bridgerton series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The limited prequel series will look at the wig-loving monarch in her earlier years as she ascends to her royal title. The show is penned by the acclaimed Shonda Rhimes, who will also serve as the showrunner.

The official Netflix press release explains what we can expect of the show: “Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.”

The story will include younger versions of the characters as we have come to know them in their later years, with Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury), and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) all reprising their roles. Taking on the role of a young Charlotte is India Amarteifio, another Sex Education actor to make their way over to the regency period drama. Speaking on an exclusive clip for TUDUM ahead of its global fan event, Andoh praised both Queen Charlotte actresses for their portrayal of the sharp monarch with a secret heart of gold, saying,

“As a complement to you both, there is something so particular and fabulous about your whiplash, heartfelt, witty, sharp Queen Charlotte. India has absolutely grabbed all of that and made it her own and run with it and when I look at India, I see Golda. I see young Charlotte become older Charlotte and it’s a beautiful thing.”

Dearest readers, rejoice in a formal introduction to royalty herself, India Amarteifio, who along with the incomparable duo of Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh will reveal the origins of Your Majesty. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is on the way, indeed. pic.twitter.com/mE7OcH5gRu — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) September 23, 2022

Taking on the role of her love interest, King George III, is Corey Mylchreest. Of her co-star Amarteifio has praised the actor for making her so comfortable, “Working with Corey has been phenomenal. He is someone I can trust and go to for honest advice. He’s someone who really, really cares about the job, which comes across in every way in his acting and in our scenes together.”

As well as a young Queen Charlotte and King George we will also meet a young Lady Danbury, played by Arsema Thomas, who we imagine will be equally as fierce as her older counterpart. It has also been announced that two new recurring characters will be making an appearance, Vivian Ledger and Lord Ledger, parents to Violet Ledger, who has yet to become Violet Bridgerton. Katie Brayben will be playing Vivian Ledger, and Keir Charles will be portraying Lord Ledger, with Violet Ledger played by Connie-Jenkins-Greig.

The rest of the cast as we know so far is made up of Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury, Freddie Dennis as Reynolds, and Hugh Sachs as older Brimsley. Filming has already wrapped on the season, with set photos giving fans a glimpse into what they might expect to see.

Rhimes will also serve as executive producer alongside Betsy Beers and Tom Verica, who will also direct. There is currently no release date for the series though it has been reported that we might expect to see it at some point in 2023.