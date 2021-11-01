YouTube Allegedly Blocked #IStandWithGinaCarano On Their Platform

Love her or hate her, it’s impossible to deny that ex-Mandalorian star Gina Carano has been involved in a lot of controversies. Ever since she was fired from the Star Wars show for comparing the persecution of Jews during the Holocaust to the current U.S. political climate, she’s been making wilder and wilder claims on social media while being extremely against COVID-19 vaccines.

However, despite it being Twitter that originally seemed after Carano for spreading misinformation, it looks like YouTube might now be trying to suppress discussion of the actress. A Tweet allegedly showing that #IStandWithGinaCarano was blocked on a video in several comments was retweeted by the actress herself to her 963.7k followers. Check it out below.

However, it does seem to appear this may simply be more misinformation being shared by Carano and the original poster. Searching for the hashtag on Youtube reveals over 300 videos across 56 channels that feature the hashtag. Another user pointed out that they could also find the videos in Canada though one person might have cracked the case entirely.

Not True pic.twitter.com/PJBQcUroAp — The Tardis Zone 1 🇮🇪 (@NoelZone) November 1, 2021

Whether it turns out to be true or not, it seems Gina Carano is still as divisive as ever. As of writing, YouTube has not officially commented on the potential block of the hashtag.